The new rule could allow Vladimir Putin to run for the Presidency in 2024 and 2030.

Russia's Senate on Wednesday passed a law that will allow President Vladimir Putin to run for re-election when his current term ends in 2024.

While the law specifies that the same person may not hold the office of president for more than two consecutive terms, it contains an article specifying that whoever holds the presidential office at the time of the law's entry into force may be a candidate in the future.

The law also stipulates that presidential candidates must be citizens over 35 years of age who have lived in Russia for at least 25 consecutive years. Applicants to the Kremlin may not hold dual citizenship or have held a passport of another country in the past.



On March 24, this bill was also approved by the Lower House (Duma), which ratified the constitutional amendments that citizens approved by the 2020 referendum.

Once approved by both chambers, the law must be ratified by President Putin to enter into force. Currently, the Senate has 187 members, 17 of whom are appointed by the President of Russia.