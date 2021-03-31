Russian Senate Approves Law on Presidential Reelection

While the law specifies that the same person may not hold the office of president for more than two consecutive terms, it contains an article specifying that whoever holds the presidential office at the time of the law's entry into force may be a candidate in the future.
The law also stipulates that presidential candidates must be citizens over 35 years of age who have lived in Russia for at least 25 consecutive years. Applicants to the Kremlin may not hold dual citizenship or have held a passport of another country in the past.
Interesting images that show how Russia has successfully moved the ruble away from petro-currency status & decoupled exchange rates from oil prices. While it affects ordinary Russians external purchasing power, it benefits the federal budget (dollar revenues/ruble expenses). https://t.co/Tx3xY0ReQY