Puerto Rico: Citizens Demand Resignation of Governor Vasquez

Puerto Rico's singer Resident (Rene Perez) and baseball player Yadier Molina called on citizens to join a march to demand the resignation of Governor Wanda Vazquez and Senate President Thomas Rivera for their mismanagement of the crisis generated by the earthquakes that hit that island from Dec. 28.

“They have to understand that people have the power. The corrupt government, which has not been able to deliver, has to understand that we decide," Resident said and invited Puerto Ricans to join the march that will depart from San Juan's Capitol at 17:00 local time on Thursday.

Ricky Martin also announced that he will travel to Puerto Rico to participate in this new massive rally against corruption.

"In times of greatest need for our people, those who supposedly should lead us have failed us again. They have once again transgressed the most basic rights of human beings: water, roof, education, security. They did it with evil. There is no other explanation, "Martin said.

"I'm on my way to Puerto Rico... I'll accompany you in this new claim for respect, justice, and peace."

A las 5pm Desde el capitolio hasta la calle Resistencia ���� Somos los versos que no cantan en nuestro himno �� At 5pm from the capitol to the Street of Resistance. We are the verses that aren’t sung in our anthem pic.twitter.com/R61FGGTKMJ — Residente (@Residente) January 23, 2020

Puerto Ricans are accusing Vazquez and Rivera of mismanagement, for they knew about the existence of humanitarian supplies that were not distributed among the victims.

Early this week, food provided by international humanitarian aid was discovered stored in a warehouse in the city of Ponce, which caused outrage among citizens because those resources were never used to help some 4,000 victims.​​​​​​​​​​​​

Resident recalled that last summer's demonstrations caused the resignation of Ricardo Rossello as governor, so he now asks for a similar effort.​​​​​​​ Protesters also demand to advance the elections and replace officials who should already be out of the government.​​​​​​​