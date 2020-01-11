Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Shakes Puerto Rico Again

The epicenter was located at a depth of 32 kilometers. No tsunami threat warning has been issued.

A new earthquake of a magnitude of 6 Saturday shook Puerto Rico, a country which since Friday afternoon records aftershocks of different intensity after the 6.4 earthquake that hit the island last Tuesday and caused one death, about 2,000 refugees, and thousands of damaged homes.

The Puerto Rico Seismic Network (RSPR) reported that there is no tsunami warning for this latest earthquake, whose epicenter was located at a depth of 32 kilometers.

Since Friday, the Caribbean island has suffered a rebound in seismic activity that has further increased concern among the population, especially in the southwest municipalities, where fear grows in the face of the continuity of tremors.

The RPSR has registered more than a dozen aftershocks so far. The most outstanding of them was recorded at 18.30 local time on Friday, with magnitude 5.2. ​​​​​​​

Map of seismic activity in #PuertoRico the last 2 weeks—since 12/28/19, including a 6.4 on 1/7 and a 6.0 this morning. Thousands are on the streets, no power, water, and dealing with serious PTSD. No end in sight. pic.twitter.com/dJ3g7ZxiJa — ���� PuertoRico4PFA (@PR4PFA) January 11, 2020

Although its epicenter was ​​​​​​​located at sea, it was felt strongly throughout the Puerto Rican territory, where panic scenes were recorded again among the population.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This week's earthquakes have added to Puerto Rico's woes as it recovers from Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which killed about 3,000 and triggered a bankruptcy process in the Porto Rican public finance.​​​​​​​

The RSPR director Victor Huerfano explained that new episodes of seismic activity of various magnitudes could occur in the next few days. Therefore, the population must remain calm but alert.