Protests Erupt After Pennsylvania Police Kill Ricardo Munoz

Hundreds came out to protest Sunday night after learning of the most recent case of police brutality in the United States, taking place earlier that afternoon in the city of Lancaster, outside of Philadelphia.

The police officer's body camera video, posted on social media, shows Munoz chasing the officer down the street with a knife, leading him to fire multiple fatal shots while running away. According to local news, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Following the shooting, protestors gathered outside of the police headquarters and have reportedly damaged multiple buildings and government vehicles. After warnings from the police to disperse, chemical munitions were launched at protestors, supposedly in response to the demonstrators throwing glass bottles, water jugs, and traffic cones at the heavily armed police officers.

Acknowledging the protests and calling for calm, Lancaster County district attorney Heather Adams said, "We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods."

Rulennis Munoz, Ricardo's older sister, said that Ricardo had been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia; she said he was having an episode, and that she tried calling a crisis intervention organization and a non-emergency Lancaster police number first to figure out the procedure to get him help.

The police instead sent an officer, until now unnamed, who killed Munoz, prompting the sizable protests where eight people have already been arrested.