Pro-Trump Group To Protest in Front of US Capitol September 18

Matt Braynard, an aide of Donald Trump, said that the protests aim to support those arrested during the Capitol riots on January 6. Authorities arrested over 550 people after the assault and 30 have plead guilty.

Look Ahead America, a pro-Trump organization, announced on Friday that it will demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on September 18.

"Look Ahead America is eager to announce that our next rally will take place at the US Capitol on Saturday, September 18, at noon," the organization announced in a statement without offering further details.

��NEW�� DOJ extended plea offers to Jerod & Joshua Hughes of Montana seen chasing Ofc. Eugene Goodman during #CapitolRiots. Hughes attorney tells Judge *I do not think we are close on a plea disposition at this point" but "Parties are interested in a disposition." Talks continue. pic.twitter.com/uRY1yl2vsb — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 5, 2021

However, according to the FBI, there are still 300 individuals believe to have committed violent acts whose identities have yet to been identified, 200 of whom openly attacked Capitol police officers.