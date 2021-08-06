    • Live
News > U.S.

Pro-Trump Group To Protest in Front of US Capitol September 18

    According to the FBI, still there are 300 individuals believe to have committed violent acts whose identity has to be identified and more than 200 suspects of attacks on police officers. | Photo: Twitter/@thehill

Published 6 August 2021
Opinion

Matt Braynard, an aide of Donald Trump, said that the protests aim to support those arrested during the Capitol riots on January 6. Authorities arrested over 550 people after the assault and 30 have plead guilty.

Look Ahead America, a pro-Trump organization, announced on Friday that it will demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on September 18.

RELATED:

Republicans Block Bill on January Capitol Riot Commission 

"Look Ahead America is eager to announce that our next rally will take place at the US Capitol on Saturday, September 18, at noon," the organization announced in a statement without offering further details.

However, according to the FBI, there are still 300 individuals believe to have committed violent acts whose identities have yet to been identified, 200 of whom openly attacked Capitol police officers.

