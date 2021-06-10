Anti-Riot Squad's Violent Tactics Left 50 Colombians Injured

Police brutality was unleashed in Medellin, Cali, Popayan, Pasto, and Bucaramanga on Wednesday night.

Leaving a dead person and 50 injured people, Colombia's Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) unleashed another night of terror on Wednesday.

Police agents launched tear gas against demonstrators in Cali City's Andres Sanin neighborhood, where 35 people were injured as a result of the clashes.

Security forces repressed a mobilization in Medellin, leaving 23 injured people with burns, lacerations, and asphyxiation due to the use of tear gas ammunition.

There were also incidents in cities such as Suba, Popayan, Pasto, and Bucaramanga.

#ParoNacional9J��| Portal Resistencia al sur de Bogotá, también es reprimido por el ESMAD. Este es el panorama en este momento. Las misiones médicas en el lugar nos reportan aproximadamente 50 heridos. pic.twitter.com/fFhs4ahIgF — Colombia Informa (@Col_Informa) June 10, 2021

The meme reads, "The ESMAD also repressed the 'Resistance Station' in southern Bogota. Here the situation at this moment. Medical missions at the site report approximately 50 wounded people."

Last night's protests took place amid an official visit by a mission from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in Cali and Bogota to compile human rights violations conducted by the State security forces.

Defense Ministry presented a report to the IACHR mission acknowledging that 1,106 people were injured and 19 Colombians lost their lives since the start of the National Strike on April 28. There are also 178 summary investigations.

Social organizations denounced that the ESMAD agents continue to launch tear gas projectiles against the heads and bodies of unarmed citizens who are peacefully protesting. Over the last few years, this expression of police brutality has caused dozens of Chileans and Colombians to lose their eyes.