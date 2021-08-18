    • Live
WMO Warns LatAm Will Be Among Climate Change Hardest Hit

    Last year marked a record number of tropical storms, with 30 natural disasters, surpassing the 28 reported in 2005. | Photo: Twitter/ @Bentler

Published 18 August 2021
Opinion

According to the report, 2020 was the second hottest year in South America, with the worst drought in the Amazon rainforest and particularly the Pantanal area in the last 60 years.
 

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported on Wednesday that Latin America and the Caribbean would be among the hardest hit by global warming and climate change soon.

According to the report, 2020 was the second hottest year on record in South America, with the worst drought in the Amazon rainforest and particularly the Pantanal area in the last 60 years.

Moreover, last year marked a record number of tropical storms, with 30 natural disasters surpassing the 28 reported in 2005. Likewise, the organization explained that small developing island states would be the most affected by climate change as they move into a drinkable water crisis due to ocean acidification.

"Extreme weather events affected more than 8 million people across Central America, exacerbating people throughout Central America, exacerbating food insecurity in countries that were already weakened by the effects of economic shocks, of COVID-19 and conflict," the report highlights.

 
 


 

