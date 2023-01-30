President Putin Never Threatened Boris Johnson: The Kremlin

Russian officer Peskov explained that the former U.K. Prime Minister may have misunderstood what Putin told him in a phone call they held in February 2022.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov rejected the claims of former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2019-2022), who declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack him with missiles during a phone call they held in February 2022.

"After I visited Kyiv, Putin told me that he did not want to hurt me but, with a missile, that would take only a minute,” Johson declared in a BBC documentary.

"What Mr. Johnson said is not true. President Putin explained to Johnson that the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) missiles near the Russian borders could reach Moscow within minutes if Ukraine joined that alliance,” Peskov argued.

However, he noted that Johson might not have understood what Putin told him. "The meaning attributed to Johnson’s declaration has become a little uncomfortable, " Peskov condemned and suggested asking the former Prime Minister the reasons for that statement.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine to counteract the NATO expansion towards its borders and prevent this alliance from continuing to back Ukrainian neo-Nazi movements. "These objectives are legitimate,” Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted, recalling that NATO member countries have invested too much in this conflict. "Western countries make all the decisions for Ukraine and take advantage of the conflict to liquidate our country. We, however, will not allow this to happen,” Lavrov insisted.