President Piñera Launches Bidding to Set up 5G Network in Chile

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera launched the first bidding process to install the 5G technology in the country, which is one of the first Latin American nations to develop this network.

"The 5G application will be prioritized in essential sectors such as health, education, transportation, and natural disaster control," Piñera said.

Chile will allocate between US$2.65 billion and US$3 billion to double the 30,000 communication signal repeater antennas that exist in its territory today.

"The infrastructure will be ready by 2025," Piñera said as he recalled that the 5G technology is 10 times faster and 100 times more powerful than the 4G network.

Amid the #US-#China trade war, #Huawei has disclosed that the company is willing to share its know-how of existing #5G technology for a fee with a western firm.



Telecommunications Ministry and the University of Chile signed an agreement to create the 5G Campus, a project that will enable experimental networks to investigate this technology. The 5G network will allow "traffic lights, public lights, cameras, and sensors to be coordinated through this network. Chilean cities will be a safer place," Piñera added. The renovation of the Chilean infrastructure will occur amid the "Tech War" that the U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed against China's Huawei, which is the world's leading company in the 5G network development. Besides banning Huawei's presence in the United States, the Republican administration is pressuring other countries not to purchase Chinese technological goods or services.