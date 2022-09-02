President Maduro Rejects Attack Against Cristina Fernandez

"We strongly repudiate this action, which seeks to destabilize the peace of the brotherly Argentine people. The Great Homeland is with you, comrade!", Maduro tweeted.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro strongly repudiated the attack against Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, whom a man tried to shoot around her home on Thursday night.

"We send our solidarity to VP Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner in the face of the attempt on her life. We strongly repudiate this action, which seeks to destabilize the peace of the brotherly Argentine people. The Great Homeland is with you, comrade!", Maduro tweeted.

Minutes earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria posted a message expressing on behalf of his country the repudiation of the attack against the Argentine vice president.

"From the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, we repudiate the nefarious attack against Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner by an individual who tried, in vain, to shoot her. We reject this act of violence and we stand in solidarity with the brave Cristina. We are with you!," Faria said.

President Alberto Fernández to the nation: "@CFKArgentina remains alive because for a reason not yet technically confirmed, the gun which had five bullets did not fire despite the trigger being pulled." pic.twitter.com/bp61EockbA — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 2, 2022

Argentina's Security Minister Anibal Fernandez confirmed that a man was detained in Buenos Aires after trying to shoot Fernandez. Images taken by local channel C5N recorded the moment in which a person pulls out a firearm in front of the former president's face.

"A person was detained by custody personnel, they set him aside, and the weapon was found. Now our scientists have to analyze the situation, and evaluate the capacity and disposition that this person had," said the Argentine minister.

The man arrested after the attack is Fernando Sabag, a 35-year-old Brazilian with a criminal record and Nazi tattoos. Since 1993, he has lived in the neighborhood of La Paternal, in Buenos Aires, as reported outlet La Nacion.