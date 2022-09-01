Man Who Pointed Gun at Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner Arrested

On Thursday night, Argentina's Federal Police arrested a person with a gun in front of the house of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, local media report.

An individual pulled a gun just inches away from the vice-president's head while she was greeting the demonstrators who have been waiting for days to support her in the Vialidad case, according to sources from the National Security Ministry.

The Federal Police and the former president's bodyguards arrested the individual who, according to local media, is a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin carrying a Bersa pistol.

The detainee's name is Fernando Sabak Montiel, the Security Ministry said noting that Montiel has a record for weapons possession.

"It is a person who is pointed out by those who were close to him, who show that he had a weapon and this person is detained by the custody personnel, he is taken away. Now the situation has to be analyzed by our scientific people to evaluate the disposition of this person," Security Minister Aníbal Fernández said.

Un hecho repudiable e inaceptable. Intentaron asesinar en frente de sus seguidores a la líder de Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. No podrán silenciar a las personas de bien



"A reprehensible and unacceptable fact. They tried to assassinate Argentina's leader Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in front of her supporters. They will not be able to silence good people. Maximum support from Cuba."

The vice-president's lawyer, Gregorio Dalbon, said via Twitter: "An attempt was made against the vice-president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. We will not stop until we know who did it."