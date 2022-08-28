Cristina Fernandez Expresses Gratitude for Solidarity

Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez expressed her gratitude to argentina and the worl for expressions of solidarity.

The vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, expressed on Saturday night her gratitude for the multitudinous expressions of solidarity she has received as a result of the judicial persecution against her.

"There are people who want to exterminate Peronism and do not tolerate people expressing themselves. Today's violence was provoked by the hatred of Peronist love," said the vice-president.

"It has been a long day. I want to tell you that even if I lived a thousand years, I would never be able to thank you for your love, solidarity and loyalty," the former president (2007-2015) wrote on her Twitter account.

The official stressed: "I only ask that we never abandon our convictions and above all that indestructible love for our homeland that unites us all (...) Thank you, I love you very much," she said.

#Argentina | Demonstrations in support of the vice-president Cristina Fernandez will be expressed by FDT activists in other countries, such as Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Brazil and Australia.

The demonstrations in favor of the Argentine Vice-President, both in the country and abroad, began at the beginning of last week after prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola requested a 12-year prison sentence against her and disqualification from holding public office for the case known as Vialidad.

In a makeshift stage set up on the corner of Juncal and Uruguay, in Buenos Aires, where she has her private residence, Fernandez de Kirchner referred to the repression exercised by the metropolitan police this Saturday against her supporters.

These demonstrations in support of Cristina will be extended to many other regions of the province of Buenos Aires: in La Plata, they will gather in Plaza Belgrano; in Vicente López, the FDT will meet in Plaza Alem; in San Martín, the meeting will take place in Plaza Central; in Tres de Febrero it will take place in Plaza de la Unidad Nacional; in Avellaneda, in Plaza Alsina; and in Monte Grande, in Plaza Mitre; among other multiple calls.

The demonstrations in support of the vice-president will also be expressed by FDT activists in other countries, such as Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Brazil and Australia.