Several Countries Offer Help To Find Iranian Presidential Helicopter

Russia, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, have offered their help to find the Iran's presidential helicopter which made an emergency landing in a region inaccessible after an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it expressed concern about the incident and shared its "willingness to provide any assistance needed by the Iranian authorities" in order to locate the president.

By his part, the official spokesman of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majid bin Muhammad Al Ansari, expressed on the "difficult landing accident" of the Iranian president and his companions, and stressed "Qatar’s willingness to provide all kinds of support in the search for the Iranian president’s plane"

The spokesperson of Qatar Foreign Ministry in response to the accident of the Iran's president helicopter crash: Qatar is ready to provide any support in the search for the plane of the president of Iran. pic.twitter.com/UGL5wCxD6N — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) May 19, 2024

New footage of the site of the accident for the helicopter carrying the president @Raisi_com pic.twitter.com/5yMzbHEtsk — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 19, 2024

Kuwait also shared its "concern" about the event in a statement issued by the official Kuwaiti news agency Kuna, which expressed support "for the Islamic Republic of Iran in this sensitive circumstance".

"Russia is ready to offer all the necessary help in the search for the missing helicopter and in the investigation of the causes of the incident," said Maria Zajárova, foreign spokesperson of the Eurasian nation, and stressed that "We sincerely hope that they are alive and their lives and health are not at risk."

Türkiye dispatches night vision search & rescue helicopter, 32 search & rescue mountaineers & six vehicles to assist Iran – Disaster Management Agency AFAD pic.twitter.com/nsf8PLc0H4 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 19, 2024

In addition, the European Union activated this Sunday at the request of Iran the Copernicus map system, designed to respond to emergencies, to help locate the helicopter landed.

The on-demand mapping provided by the Copernicus mapping system, which is part of the EU Emergency Management Service, provides detailed and up-to-date information on demand for certain emergency situations resulting from natural disasters, accidents or disasters.