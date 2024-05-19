    • Live
Several Countries Offer Help To Find Iranian Presidential Helicopter

    Search and rescue teams close the emergency landing area. | Photo: X/ @GlobeEyeNews

Published 19 May 2024 (4 hours 9 minutes ago)
"Russia is ready to offer all the necessary help in the search for the missing helicopter," Maria Zajárova.

Russia, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, have offered their help to find the Iran's presidential helicopter which  made an emergency landing in a region inaccessible after an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it expressed concern about the incident and shared its "willingness to provide any assistance needed by the Iranian authorities" in order to locate the president.

By his part, the official spokesman of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majid bin Muhammad Al Ansari, expressed on the "difficult landing accident" of the Iranian president and his companions, and stressed "Qatar’s willingness to provide all kinds of support in the search for the Iranian president’s plane"

Kuwait also shared its "concern" about the event in a statement issued by the official Kuwaiti news agency Kuna, which expressed support "for the Islamic Republic of Iran in this sensitive circumstance".

"Russia is ready to offer all the necessary help in the search for the missing helicopter and in the investigation of the causes of the incident," said Maria Zajárova, foreign spokesperson of the Eurasian nation, and stressed that "We sincerely hope that they are alive and their lives and health are not at risk."

In addition, the European Union activated this Sunday at the request of Iran the Copernicus map system, designed to respond to emergencies, to help locate the helicopter landed.

The on-demand mapping provided by the Copernicus mapping system, which is part of the EU Emergency Management Service, provides detailed and up-to-date information on demand for certain emergency situations resulting from natural disasters, accidents or disasters.

IRNA // EFE // Anadolu Ajansi
by teleSUR/ACJ
