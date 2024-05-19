Iranian Forces Present Problems in the Rescue of the President

Military troops are being used to search for the president and the other officers traveling.

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einolahi said, on Sunday, that relief teams are struggling to get to the place where crashed the helicopter, with the president Ebrahim Raisi and several high-ranking officials.

"We have problems with the rescue. We have all medical resources ready to "heal" the president. The nature of the place makes it impossible for us to rescue them," the health minister said.

On the other hand, IRNA and other local media claim not to have heard any outbursts or fires on board the helicopter. Added to this local media claim that the whereabouts of the two planes that accompanied the plane are not known.

#Iran | The area where the accident of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raeisi occurred is one of the areas that is difficult to access.



The area is very rainy and foggy, and an orange weather warning was issued for these areas yesterday pic.twitter.com/7ybykfS97K — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 19, 2024

The search and rescue have been staked several groups of mountain climbers in addition to the 40 relief teams that are already in search. Despite the amount of efforts and resources put into the rescue, the Iranian press has assured that all possibilities are open.

According to official reports, the forced landing was caused by adverse weather conditions, particularly dense fog, which has complicated search and rescue operations, added to the mountainous nature of the place.