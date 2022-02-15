President Maduro Asks to Investigate Macri's Invasion Plot

"Under Macri’s command, the Argentine army went to the extreme of breaking all the rules of diplomacy and thinking that they can make a war against Venezuela," Maduro stated.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked the Argentine authorities to investigate the deployment of the Puma Military Drill, which contemplated an invasion to Venezuela through Colombian territory during President Mauricio Macri’s administration (2015-2019).

"Under Macri’s command, the Argentine army went to the extreme of breaking all the rules of diplomacy, of ignoring international law, of thinking that they can make a war against Venezuela," Maduro said.

After then-Senator Juan Guaido proclaimed himself President of Venezuela in 2019, the U.S. and its regional allies attempted to implement illegal mechanisms to bring about a "regime change" in Venezuela by removing President Maduro.

As part of this geopolitical strategy, Macri ordered the Army to conduct the Puma exercise, which sought to enlist soldiers to support an eventual intervention led by American forces in the Bolivarian country.

New evidence shows that Mauricio Macri right-wing government was making active preparations for a coordinated invasion of Venezuela together with the US back in 2019. Latin America’s right-wing has to be the most anti-patriotic and treasonous political force in the world! https://t.co/4qCbddSxy0 — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) February 13, 2022

Between April and July 2019, the Argentine military carried out seven training sessions at the Campo de Mayo garrison and coordinate possible assistance from the Navy and the Air Force. When the authorities of the Defense Ministry questioned Martin about the exercise, he alleged that it concerned the planning of security for the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, a version that does not hold since such meeting had already taken place when the exercise was conducted. However, after pressures from national outlets, he claimed that the exercise was planned to provide Venezuela with humanitarian assistance. “I hope authorities raise the truth about this plan and prevent similar strategies from developping again in our continent,” Maduro stated.