Lat Am Shows Support for Argentina’s Case Over the Malvinas

The Malvinas issue is one of the most notable cases in Latin American and Caribbean unity and solidarity and a demonstration that the dispute of the territory’s sovereignty is a cause that unites not only the Argentine people but also all men and women who seek to end colonialism.

Latin America and the Caribbean showed their renewed support for Argentina in the historical case of the disputed sovereignty over the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands, a territory usurped by the United Kingdom, which brought the two countries to war in 1982.

The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino) headquarters in Panama hosted a seminar on the subject as part of the program that Argentina is carrying out this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas war. At the forum, the region's countries once again urged the United Kingdom to resume peaceful negotiations to solve the conflict.

A note from the Argentinean Foreign Ministry states that Parlatino legislators and authorities, along with senators and deputies from different political trends, members of the Malvina's Council and diplomats, called on the international community to urge the British Government to resume negotiations with Argentina in line with the provisions of international law.

Malvinas : ni olvido ni renuncia. Argentina debe continuar con su justo reclamo de soberanía ante la invasión y usurpación británica de Islas Malvinas, Georgias del Sur, Sandwichs del Sur, espacios marítimos circundantes y el Sector antártico pic.twitter.com/ylLEOG55bS — Islas Malvinas Argentinas (@MalvinasOficial) January 24, 2022

Malvinas: neither forgetting nor renouncing. Argentina must continue with its just sovereignty claim against the British invasion and usurpation of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, surrounding maritime areas and the Antarctic Sector.

The meeting was attended, among others, by former Panamanian Presidents Aristides Royo and Martin Torrijos, Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, and Argentina's Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic of Argentina, Guillermo Carmona.

In his speech, Carmona stressed the importance of the initiative, which shows that the Malvinas issue is one of the most notable cases in Latin American and Caribbean unity and solidarity, as well as a demonstration that the dispute of the territory's sovereignty is a cause that unites not only the Argentine people but also all men and women who seek to end colonialism.