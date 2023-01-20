Military Not Directly Involved on Jan 8 Riots-Defense Minister

"I have no doubt that other such acts will not occur. Also, because the Armed Forces will anticipate," said the Minister of Defense.

The Brazilian Defense Minister, José Múcio Monteiro, told the press on Friday that an assault like the one experienced on January 8 in Brasília will not happen again and denied any direct participation of the Armed Forces in the acts of vandalism.

"I have no doubt that others like that will not happen. Also, because the Armed Forces will anticipate," Múcio told the press after meeting today with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Armed Forces commanders at the Planalto Palace.

According to the minister, there was no direct involvement of the top Army, Navy and Air Force in the storming of Congress, the Planalto presidential palace and the Supreme Court by Bolsonaro supporters on Sunday, January 8.

"Any element, who individually, participated, will respond as a citizen," said Múcio noting that "the army is aware and agrees that we will take action."

The three forces commanders attended the meeting, Army General Júlio Cesar de Arruda, Navy Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen and Air Force Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, as well as the Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, and the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

On the occasion, the government's proposal to modernize the Armed Forces was brought up. The Defense Minister said that Lula "was perhaps the President of the Republic who invested the most in the Armed Forces."

"We have to think about the future, we have to pacify this country, we have to govern," said Múcio recognizing Lula's attention to the Armed Forces and his desire to renew that trust.

Last week, the Brazilian President raised his suspicions of collusion on the part of individuals in the Armed Forces. Lula said there was a failure on the part of the government's intelligence services to warn of the coup attempts.

The President withdrew this week army officers from his security, who the federal police will replace. The Federal Supreme Court initiated the investigation of more than 1 400 detainees involved in the anti-democratic acts.