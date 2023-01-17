Lula Dismisses 43 Military Members From Presidential Residence

The Ministry of the General Secretariat of the Presidency decided on the dismissal of the Armed Forces members.

The Brazilian government dismissed 43 military personnel working at the presidential residence last January 8, when a group of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the three branches of government.

The Ministry of the General Secretariat of the Presidency decided on the dismissal of the Armed Forces members who were part of the Coordination of Administration of the Alvorada Palace in Brasília.

Among the dismissed military personnel are members of the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), who will be relocated to other functions within the Armed Forces.

Most dismissals affect lower ranks, such as soldiers, corporals and sergeants in the Navy, Air Force and Army, including seven officers.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has indicated the existence of collusion, noting that "there were many accomplices, accomplices in the Military Police, accomplices in the Armed Forces. I am convinced that the doors of the Planalto Palace were opened from the inside because they were not broken."

The poor state of the presidential residence has been denounced by Lula and first lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, who last week exposed to the press the deterioration of the property after the departure of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

On January 8, supporters of the far-right Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Planalto presidential palace, and the Supreme Court by refusing to recognize Lula's victory in the October elections and advocating a coup d'état.

