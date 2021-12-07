President Duque Is Rejected By 7 Out Of 10 Colombians: Invamer

Citizens with higher purchasing power and young people were those who rated him worse.

On Monday, outlets Noticias Caracol and El Espectador presented the results of a survey carried out by the company Invamer, which shows that 69.8 percent of Colombians disapprove of President Ivan Duque. This figure is unprecedented in this South American country's political history.

Duque was worst approved in Bogota, wehere 80,4 percent of the citizens rejected his administration, and in Colombia’s South Western region, where he reached a disapproval rate of 75.2 percent.

Citizens with higher purchasing power and young people were those who rated him worse. Almost 85 percent of people between 18 and 24 years disapproved of his management, and wealthy citizens conferred him a 73.4 percent rate of disapproval.

The poll also showed that unfavorable opinions against Duque increased by 17.9 percent since November 2020 and 79.6 percent of citizens believe their country is on the wrong track.



