President Duque Is Rejected By 7 Out Of 10 Colombians: Invamer

On Monday, outlets Noticias Caracol and El Espectador presented the results of a survey carried out by the company Invamer, which shows that 69.8 percent of Colombians disapprove of President Ivan Duque. This figure is unprecedented in this South American country's political history.
RELATED:
Puebla Group Rejects Death Threat To Colombian Politicians
Duque was worst approved in Bogota, wehere 80,4 percent of the citizens rejected his administration, and in Colombia’s South Western region, where he reached a disapproval rate of 75.2 percent.
Citizens with higher purchasing power and young people were those who rated him worse. Almost 85 percent of people between 18 and 24 years disapproved of his management, and wealthy citizens conferred him a 73.4 percent rate of disapproval.
The poll also showed that unfavorable opinions against Duque increased by 17.9 percent since November 2020 and 79.6 percent of citizens believe their country is on the wrong track.
According to their citizens' views, the biggest problem in Colombia is corruption, followed by unemployment, economic recession, and insecurity. Other topics that concern Colombians are health coverage, drug trafficking, education, and the cost of living.
The statistics showed that parties and Congress are the most unpopular institutions and the Church and Military Forces had an above-60-percent approval rate.
The poll also evaluated the vote intention ahead of the presidential elections to be held in on May 29, 2022. Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia) tops the list with a 42.1 percent approval rate. Center-right candidate Sergio Fajardo (Citizen Commitment) follows him with 18.9 percent approval.