‘Peace In Colombia Is A Moral Obligation,’ UN Secretary

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed out that Colombia has a "moral obligation" to strengthen the 2016 Peace Agreement signed between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP).

"After over five decades of conflict... we have a moral obligation to ensure this peace process succeeds... To a world of geopolitical divisions, endless wars, and multiplying conflicts, Colombia sends a clear message: it is time to invest in peace," he said, adding that the 2016 deal generated hope and inspiration in the entire international community.

The event to commemorate this historic milestone was also attended by two protagonists of the peace process: former President Juan Manuel Santos and the last head of the FARC Rodrigo Londoño.

After recognizing the Peace Agreement’s undeniable achievements, Guterres also warned about the risks that still hang over the Colombians, especially over Indigenous communities, women, and minors who "are always affected."

Among those risks are violence carried out aremed groups related to drug trafficking, the forced displacement of the population, sexual violence against girls, the recruitment of children for war, and the murders of ex-combatants, social leaders, and human rights defenders.

"All of this contravenes peace. Each death is itself a tragedy. Each death sends a devastating message to those communities that still await the promises of the Agreement," the UN Secretary said.

"In a democracy, there are many issues on which one can and should disagree but peace cannot be one of them," Guterres stressed and ratified the "full support of the United Nations" with the Colombian peace process.