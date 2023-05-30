Peruvian Workers Call a Strike Against Boluarte in Puno

In the early hours of Tuesday, hundreds of people began to mobilize in support of the protests called by the Puno Neighborhoods Union and the Education Workers Union.

On Tuesday, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte ordered the deployment of over 4,000 police officers to the southern region of Puno, where citizens will carry out a 24-hour strike.

The demonstrators demand the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, and the calling of general elections. These demands were also raised in the massive protests that took place between December and March, when police brutality left at least 77 dead.

In the early hours of Tuesday, hundreds of people began to mobilize in support of the protests called by the Puno Neighborhoods Union and the Peruvian Education Workers Union (SUTEP).

Enrique Monroy, the head of the 10th Police Region in Puno, announced that his officers were deployed guarding public buildings and the Juliaca City airport, which reopened operations last April after being closed for over three months due to to the protests.

#Peru | Giornata di mobilitazione contro il governo di #DinaAsesina nella regione di Puno. I manifestanti chiedono le dimissioni della presidente ritenuta responsabile dei massacri degli scorsi mesi.



Video @RedMuqui #parosecopic.twitter.com/kLGreNDQJP — Christian Peverieri (@ChrisPeverieri) May 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "Peru: mobilization day against the government of the murderous Dina in the Puno region. The protesters demand the resignation of the president responsible for the massacres in recent months."

The so-called "Dry Strike" called by social organizations includes the stoppage of economic and educational activities, as well as the blockade of roads and bridges in the region.

Local journalists' first reports indicate that Aymara Indigenous communities blocked the International Bridge that connects with Bolivia at the height of the Ilave town. In the north of Puno, on the other hand, the Interoceanic Highway remains blocked.

"The protest takes place because there is still no justice for the people who were killed during manifestations against the government," said Felix Suasaca, the president of the Puno Basins.

"There is no possibility of dialogue with the administration of Dina Boluarte," Puno Anti-Corruption Council President Fernando Salas explained.