President Diaz-Canel Meets With Cubans Residing in Namibia

On Sunday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting this Sunday with a group of Cubans residing in Namibia.

A few hours after leaving for his country, Diaz-Canel met with a little over a hundred Cubans who are part of a cooperation brigade made up of doctors, engineers, and architects.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed that the head of state called on Cuban collaborators "to maintain the prestige achieved and continue contributing to the social progress of the brotherly people of Namibia."

“We say goodbye to Namibia and Africa with emotions running high and deep. For those who gave their blood yesterday and those who offer their collaboration today,” Diaz-Canel said.

Citizens of Namibia who carry out solidarity activities with Cuba were also present at the meeting. "Among life stories, anecdotes and emotions, the evening passed, which put an end to the trip to Namibia and the African tour," the Cuban presidency said.

Diaz-Canel thanked and recognized the actions of the citizens of Namibia who demand the exclusion of Cuba from the U.S. list of State sponsors of terrorism.

The Cuban president thus concluded a tour of several African nations that began on August 19 and also included visits to Angola, South Africa and Mozambique.