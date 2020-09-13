Cuba Rejects US Imposition to Lead IADB

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Sunday assured that imposing a U.S. candidate to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) for Latin America and the Caribbean is "an offensive and unacceptable decision."
Mauricio Claver-Carone, which is a U.S. employee of the most reactionary sector of the anti-Cuban policy, was elected yesterday as the new IADB president.
"This a dangerous decision to our peoples," Rodriguez tweeted as he recalled that it is difficult to find someone" least suitable for this position."
Claver-Carone, who substituted the Colombian Luis Moreno, will take over the presidency on October 1st.
Rodriguez assured that the Cuban-descendent "will divide the region trying to impose an agenda of domination over the Latin America territory."
Although it is not written, since its foundation 61 years ago, the IADB has elected a Latin America person as president and a U.S. official as vice president. With the nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump's special advisor as president, the IADB tradition is broken.
"The Bank's financial help would be a pivot to overcome the post-pandemic crisis in Latin America. But with Claver-Carone in office, we cannot have many support expectations," Rodriguez added.