Cuba Rejects US Imposition to Lead IADB

Mauricio Claver-Carone's election as Inter-American Development Bank's president for Latin America and the Caribbean is a dangerous decision to our people.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Sunday assured that imposing a U.S. candidate to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) for Latin America and the Caribbean is "an offensive and unacceptable decision."

Mauricio Claver-Carone, which is a U.S. employee of the most reactionary sector of the anti-Cuban policy, was elected yesterday as the new IADB president.

"This a dangerous decision to our peoples," Rodriguez tweeted as he recalled that it is difficult to find someone" least suitable for this position."

Claver-Carone, who substituted the Colombian Luis Moreno, will take over the presidency on October 1st.

#WASHINGTON: An advisor to US President Donald Trump was elected president of the Inter-American Development Bank, ending decades of Latin American leadership, the institution announced Saturday. pic.twitter.com/oz6d4cgC6t — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) September 13, 2020

Rodriguez assured that the Cuban-descendent "will divide the region trying to impose an agenda of domination over the Latin America territory."

Although it is not written, since its foundation 61 years ago, the IADB has elected a Latin America person as president and a U.S. official as vice president. With the nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump's special advisor as president, the IADB tradition is broken.

"The Bank's financial help would be a pivot to overcome the post-pandemic crisis in Latin America. But with Claver-Carone in office, we cannot have many support expectations," Rodriguez added.