Prensa Latina Condemns Boycott to Russian Media in Europe

The president of Prensa Latina agency Luis Enrique Gonzalez condemned recent actions taken by the European Community and digital platforms against outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. According to the statement, the boycott of RT and Sputnik violates the individual rights of the professionals who work in these media.

Russian media censorship prevents European audiences from accessing alternative news and views to those spread by Western corporate media monopolies, at a time when the Ukraine conflict focuses the attention of the entire world.

Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, after the authorities of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help in the face of continued Kiev’s aggression, and in a context of expansionist positions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Shortly after, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union was developing tools aimed at suppressing the broadcasts of RT and Sputnik. The decision to block the transmissions of the two media was later announced.

This is the reason I'm against any sorts of media censorship. The EU set an unfortunate dangerous precedent blocking rt and Sputnik because their news don't fit the west narrative. https://t.co/MaWjvNS9IQ — Gprime (@A61741) March 3, 2022

In addition, Twitter began to label as “media affiliated with the government” of Russia, the personal accounts of some of the professionals of these journalistic organizations, which has been denounced by colleagues from different geographies.

The president of the teleSUR Patricia Villegas stressed the respect and admiration for all RT workers, and stated that the EU’s decision attempts to silence voices in the name of democracy.

According to the Colombian journalist, teleSUR has experienced similar situations at decisive moments for Latin America and the Caribbean.