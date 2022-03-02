Russia: No Guarantee There Won't be Incidents with NATO

Given the continuing NATO military support to Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko said there is no guarantee that there will be no conflict.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg disclosed on February 28 that the Alliance will increase its support to Ukraine with supplies of air defense missiles and anti-tank weapons following Russian special military operation in Ukraine aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of the territory.

Alexander Grushko noted the danger posed to the world by NATO's arms delivery programes, expressing his concern over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. He stressed that the most reasonable amid such crisis is for NATO to stop its military support to Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat also remarked that in the face of the current NATO's stance, there are potential risks of confrontation between Moscow and the U.S. led Alliance. He said that there is no guarantee that incidents, which could escalate unnecessarily, will not occur.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the Alliance will not involve in the conflict, stating that it is not planned to deploy military forces in Ukrainian territory or move planes into its airspace. However, NATO members are currently supplying weapons to Ukraine.

This began at the Bucharest Summit in 2008 when NATO welcomed Georgia & Ukraine into its tentacles.



The Russian FM Alexander Grushko responded: "Georgia & Ukraine's membership in the alliance is a huge strategic mistake which will have most serious consequences."



Indeed. https://t.co/owwx1N8ZH6 — End War on Yemen (@BrownNaila) March 2, 2022

Grushko underlined the importance of changing the course of Russia-NATO relations in the interest of avoiding major confrontations. He highlighted that Russia has repeatedly warned that the West and NATO's desire to make Ukraine a member of the Alliance is a tricking mechanism.

The diplomat pointed out Moscow has always been in favor of resolving conflicts through dialogues. Political and diplomatic solutions are necessary now, not military solutions, he also said. He stated that the Kremlin will have to take the measures they deem convenient in the case of not resolving this crisis based upon consensus and balance.

According to his statements, the relations between NATO and Moscow could take a new direction if the issue concerning Russia's security guarantees is addressed. He stressed that Russia will continue to insist on providing it with legal guarantees of NATO's non-expansion to the east.