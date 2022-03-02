Telesur President Condemns Censorship of Sputnik and RT

Patricia Villegas, journalist and president of the multi-state television station Telesur, condemned the censorship of Sputnik and RT in the European Union. She expressed her solidarity with all the workers of these media and at the same time recommended taking action to guarantee the right to information for all citizens.

Patricia Villegas has worked for Telesur for 16 years, eleven of them as president of this multi-state television station. Since its inception in 2005, it set out to voice the peoples and struggles that the big media corporations silenced. Since then, this media has had to overcome several censorship attempts, threats, sieges and aggressions against its journalists.

"What Telesur has experienced in our region has been like the first step of what the European Union has now done against the Russian media. Telesur has had to overcome not only the censorship of its signal in key and decisive moments in Latin America, such as the coup d'état in Honduras, in Bolivia, the attempted coup in Ecuador against President Rafael Correa, but also the fact that many other countries and their cable systems, which are owned by those who produce the content, have deliberately never allowed our signal to enter the platforms of their respective countries", explains Villegas.

From that "modest voice" of Telesur, Villegas expressed his solidarity with Sputnik and RT, media censored in the European Union for, according to the president of the European Commission, being "propaganda machines of the Kremlin."

"For years, the Russian government has been promoting in a very decisive way a public communication policy that has allowed us to know the Russian perspective of the facts, but also to have coverage of the very high global impact of impeccable quality and that has broadened the possibility of understanding the world during these last years.

Especially in Latin America, one has to point out that this presence has been very, very significant in crucial moments of the recent history of the region, and to see how this voice is turned off before the European public, not only fills us with indignation and sadness, but also generates a reaction of having to continue fighting because we are seeing the actions of the dictatorship to turn off the symphony of voices so necessary in any situation, but much more in war", she warns.

