Cuba and US Meet To Discuss Migration Issues

High-level delegations from Cuba and the U.S. held a meeting in Havana to discuss migration issues.

This is the second round of talks this year on the implementation of the Migration Agreements between the two nations.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said on his official Twitter account that "the holding in Havana of migration talks between Cuba and the United States corresponds to the mutual commitment to promote orderly, legal and safe migration."

The Minister also said that on the occasion, "Cuba called for an end to the incentives for irregular migration, namely the measures to tighten the blockade; the privileged treatment of migrants arriving irregularly to the US and the Cuban Adjustment Act. It also asked for the processing of non-immigrant visas in Havana."

At the head of the Cuban delegation was Cuba's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossío, while the U.S. delegation was led by Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Emily Mendrala.

Senior representatives of the Cuban immigration authorities and the Cuban Border Guard Troops, as well as representatives of several U.S. government agencies, also took part in the talks.

During the meeting, which followed another dialogue in the Cuban capital on November 9, the two sides reviewed compliance with bilateral agreements on migration and the mutual commitment to ensure regular, safe and orderly migration.

Existing migration agreements between the two nations have been breached since 2017 with the closure of consular services at the U.S. Embassy in Havana. As of January 2023, consular services will be expanded, according to the U.S. diplomatic headquarters.