Portugal Resumes 'State Of Calamity' Due To COVID-19 New Wave

To enter Portugal by air, sea or land, travelers must present a vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours in advance.

As of December 1, Portugal will resume the 'State of Calamity' to stop the spread of the pandemic through measures such as teleworking, the requirement of COVID-19 negative tests, the presentation of the digital certificate to access restaurants, and a negative test to enter discos and bars.

Although 86 percent of the country's 10 million inhabitants are already vaccinated, the measures will become even more restrictive after the Christmas holidays between January 2 and 9, just before the start of the political campaign for the Jan. 30 general elections.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa's administration asked the population to test for COVID-19 on a regular basis, telework when possible, and wear a mask in closed spaces.

To access restaurants, tourist accommodation and gyms, it will be mandatory to show the digital vaccination certificate. In cinemas and theaters, the vaccination certificate and the mask will suffice as long as the seats are assigned. Otherwise, a test will be required.

It will also be necessary to have a certificate and a negative test inside bars and clubs. Nightlife is the most punished with restrictions because it will have to close its doors between January 2 and 9. The negative test will also be mandatory for visits to residences and hospitals.

The Costa administration announced sanctions of up to 20,000 euros for airlines that do not require tests from their passengers.

The land border with Spain will remain open and with free movement, although Portuguese agents may carry out random checks and request vaccination certificate and negative test at any time.