Pope Francis Stresses Relevance of Conference on Climate Change

Pope Francis affirmed on Monday that the next conference of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP26) is called to offer urgent and effective responses to the ecological crisis and of values.

In a speech at the meeting "Faith and Science: Towards COP26", promoted by the Holy See and the embassies of the United Kingdom and Italy in the Vatican, the Supreme Pontiff pointed out that the meeting, scheduled for November 1 to 12, will be able to offer concrete hope to future generations.

The Pope also noted that recognizing that the world is interconnected means understanding the harmful consequences of our actions and identifying behaviors and solutions. He urged us all to "commit ourselves to a future shaped by interdependence and co-responsibility."

The Pope pointed out that this is one of the great contributions "that our creeds and spiritual traditions offer to facilitate this change of direction that we need so much" and added that "love is the mirror of a spiritual life lived intensely."

Binding these ideas with the "vocation of respect," the Pope stressed that this concept means "respect for creation, respect for our neighbor, respect for ourselves and respect for the Creator" and also reciprocal respect between faith and science.

In this regard, he recalled what he expressed in his encyclical "Laudato Si" on the need to "enter into dialogue between them, oriented to the care of nature, to the defense of the poor, to the construction of networks out of respect and fraternity."