Pope Francis Backs Argentina on IMF Debt Renegotiation

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez met with Pope Francis on Thursday as part of an international tour to obtain European support for the renegotiation of Argentina's debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Fernadez held a 30-minutes private audience with the Pope to whom he offered details on the progress of the debt renegotiation process. The meeting took place in the Paul VI Hall studio known as "Il Fungo".

The South American president also met with the Vatican State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin to discuss his country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against poverty, and the economic crisis.

"I thank Pope Francis for his longstanding support for Argentina's recovery... His leadership for equality guides us and commits us to a more humane world," Fernandez twitted.

Having launched with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace, the Argentinean President also met with Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

On Friday, the IMF director Kristalina Georgieva will participate in a forum on the new world financial architecture organized by the Vatican. She will also meet the Argentinean delegation.

So far, Fernandez has managed to secure Portugal, Spain, and France support on debt renegotiation with the IMF (US$45 billion) and the Paris Club (US$2.4 billion).