Julian Assange is in jail for believing that "if wars can be started with lies, wars can be stopped with the truth."

Julian Assange's supporters Wednesday rejected the U.K. Westminster Magistrates' Court denial of bail for the Wikileaks founder.

"Assange goes back to jail. The decision proves he was not extradited solely because of U.S. prison brutality, not his delicate health situation," WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson said.

The Australian journalist's health deteriorated after spending indoors for seven years, and in a high-security prison in the past nine months.

“This is a huge disappointment. He should not be in Belmarsh prison. I urge the U.S. Department of Justice to drop the charges, and President Donald Trump to pardon him,” the journalist’s partner Stella Moris said.

"We will celebrate when Assange returns home with his two children," Morris added while assuring that the fight for his release remains strong.