Pompeo Campaigns Against China and Venezuela From Italy

During a meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reactivated his smear campaign against the Chinese 5G technology and the Bolivarian revolution in Venezuela.

"China's Communist Party is trying to exploit its presence in Italy for its own strategic purposes... It is not here to establish a mutually beneficial collaborative relationship," Pompeo argued.

Di Maio pointed out that his country is aware of the U.S. concerns, but recalled that the Italian government is committed to ensuring the security of 5G networks.

"We are in favor of common European rules," he said and added that Italy has legislation allowing the State to intervene in strategic companies if it believes there is a foreign attack.

Di Maio and Pompeo also addressed the issue of Libya, an African country where the U.S. government wants to impose its solution to the prevailing civil war.

"We will use all our tools and all our diplomatic arsenal to create the conditions for greater stability and less risk, and to implement a political process that leads to a solution for Libya," Pompeo stressed.

The U.S. Secretary of State expressed his government's support for Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself president of Venezuela in January 2019.

These expressions of sympathy occurred precisely in Italy, a country that did not recognize the opposition politician as supposed Interim President of the South American country.