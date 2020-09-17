'Go Away, Mike Pompeo!', the Brazilian PT Leader Demands

"Our country is becoming a servant of the Trump administration... We want peace and not a war on our borders!", the Workers' Party President Gleisi Hoffmann stressed.

The Workers' Party (PT) criticized the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Brazil, which is scheduled for Sept. 18.

"The constant U.S. interference in the sovereign affairs of other countries is illegitimate," the PT President Gleisi Hoffmann state, expressing concern about the visit of the U.S. official to Boa Vista city, in the state of Roraima, which is on the border with Venezuela.

"Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, which once again shows its submission to the dictates of the government of President Donald Trump, is always ready to follow orders," she explained and added that such conduct is a "challenge to our sovereignty."

On Friday, Pompeo will meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo and stay for almost four hours in a center for receiving Venezuelan migrants in Boa Vista, as reported by Reuters.

In December, Brazil’s fascist Bolsonaro regime supported a terror attack on Venezuela in a plot to overthrow democratically elected President Nicolás Maduro.



This terror operation received no coverage in mainstream US media.https://t.co/jzl88v5E1A — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 15, 2020

"The provocation of the United States, with the support of the Brazilian government, to the Venezuelan people is unprecedented. Our country is becoming a servant... It is a shame. We want peace and not a war on our borders! Go away, Mike Pompeo!," the PT leader tweeted.

Before Pompeo's tour of Suriname, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia began, the Department of State officials made it known that his actions will be aimed at containing President Nicolas Maduro's administration, which the U.S. government considers a threat to its geopolitical and economic interests in South America.

With the U.S. election approaching, "Washington is expected to toughen its stance, especially with more sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil and gold industries,” Reuters commented.