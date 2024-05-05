Polling Stations Closes in Panama

In the next few hours it will be announced who among the eight candidates is the elected president who will govern the Central American country.

Electoral centers closed this Sunday in Panama without incident to make way for the vote count of these general elections which will begin today at 16:60 local time.

Despite the closure all voters in line and members of the respective bureau, including representatives of political parties and candidates by free nomination, shall be allowed to vote.

The election day passed calmly as there were no serious incidents, with the presidential candidates asking to go to the polls and exercising their right to vote in their inner circle.

#Panama | Citizens will elect the president of the country, 71 deputies to the National Assembly, and 20 to the Central American Parliament.

The Electoral Court remember to the citizenship and press media that political polls held on the day of the polls outside the polling place, known as the exit poll, may only be released or published three hours after the official closing time.

For these elections there are eight candidates who aspire to govern the country between the five-year period of 2024 and 2029, but only half seem to have options for victory, according to polls: José Raúl Mulino, who heads the polls, the former president Martín Torrijos, Romulus Roux and Ricardo Lombana.

More than 3 million Panamanian voters must elect a new president, in addition to 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), 71 deputies to the National Assembly (AN), 81 mayors, 701 representatives of corregimiento and 11 councilors, all with their alternates.