Panama Elections: Candidates Ask People to Vote in Peace

Presidential candidates ask the population to participate in the electoral process with optimism.

On Sunday, over 3 million Panamanians are expected to participate in the election of their next president and vice president among eight candidates from different ideological tendencies.

They will also elect 20 legislators to the Central American Parliament, 71 legislators to the National Assembly, 81 mayors, and 701 local representatives. Below are the main events of this democratic process as they take place.

RICARDO LOMBANA ASKS TO INCREASE VOTER TURNOUT. The presidential candidate of the Other Way Movement (MOCA) was the first to exercise his right to vote at Panama City's Atlapa convention center, where some 25,000 citizens eligible to vote are expected to attend.

"Today, we are all Panamanians. Go out and vote in a civic and peaceful way... This is a call not only for the entire population but also for the youth," said the 50-year-old politician.

He also asked citizens to monitor the vote counting, which is in charge of the National Scrutiny Board (JNE), a corporation made up of civil society members that was temporarily installed for this presidential election.

Legal issues overshadowing elections in Panama. A former president was barred from running due to corruption, but his running mate is running. No runoff, winner takes all. One of the most important elections since Panama transitioned to democracy.https://t.co/tlechngbyj — Gerardo Berthin (@GerardoBerthin) May 5, 2024

JOSE MULINO CALLED TO VOTE IN PEACE. The candidate sponsored by the alliance of the Alianza and Achieving Goals parties asked the Panamanian population to peacefully participate in an electoral process in which he is presented without a vice-presidential candidate.

This politician managed to enter the presidential race after former President Ricardo Martinelli was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering and disqualified from participating in the 2024 elections.

"Today is voting day, friend. We are going to vote and we are going to win," Mulino said, thus avoiding directly answering a question about Martinelli's situation.

ROMULO ROUX ASKS CITIZENS TO VERIFY BALLOTS. The presidential candidate of the alliance of the Democratic Change (CD) and Panameñista Party (PPa) asked citizens to make sure that the voting ballot contains the two signatures of table representatives, which are necessary to prevent the vote from being declared invalid.

He recalled that in the 2019 elections, in which he came second by a difference of just over 2 points, there was a record number of null votes and this should not be repeated.

Protests helped to shut down the Cobre Panamá mine, but economic and environmental questions remain unanswered ahead of the May 5 vote.https://t.co/xgdfHtCSnE — The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) May 4, 2024

VICE PRESIDENT JOSE CARRIZO IS SURE OF HIS VICTORY. Although the latest polls place him at the bottom of voting intentions, the Panemenian vicepresident and candidate of the ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) assured that his party's "machinery" is 100-percent activated to guarantee a new victory.

He asked his PRD colleagues to go out and look for people to take them to vote and then to take care of the vote when the polling stations close at 4:00 p.m.

MARTIN TORRIJOS PREDICTS A NEW STAGE FOR PANAMA. The Popular Party (PP) candidate remains optimistic about the 2024 election results.

"Despite all the difficulties that this process has had... Panamanians know that today is their day... Today is when we all go out to vote with great faith and hope to start a new life," said Torrijos, who is the son of former President Omar Torrijos and served as president of his country between 2004 and 2009.

ZULAY RODRIGUEZ ASKED CITIZENS TO REFLECT BEFORE VOTING. This presidential candidate asked citizens to vote with “conscience.”

“We are very happy with this democratic event on May 5… We hope that there will be a transformation of the country and that people will vote with conscience,” she said, emphasizing the need to vote early to avoid delays in the electoral process.

Panama, presidential election tomorrow:



Voter turnout of citizens abroad



2009: 31.1%

2014: 17.6%

2019: 17.8%

2024: 94.9%



Source: Tribunal Electoral#Panama #EleccionesPanamá pic.twitter.com/odiwxqkk8J — America Elects (@AmericaElige) May 4, 2024

MARIBEL GORDON CONFIRMED HER COMMITMENT TO SOCIAL INTERESTS. This teacher voted at the National Institute, where she ratified her commitment to education as a right.

“I come to pay tribute to my alma mater, which forged my commitment to fight and defend the homeland, and the Panamanian people's interests. I am going to defend the right to education and operationalize it," she vowed.

MELITON ARROCHA VOTED FOR TORRIJOS. Although Arrocha initially registered as a presidential candidate, he later announced his endorsement of the Popular Party candidate Martin Torrijos.

"Each voter will have to make a decision. A lot of joy and order. We welcome the new tenant of the Heron Palace," Arrocha said at the Bolivar Institute.

"Today is an important day because we are at stake for the country's destiny. I hope that Panama arrives tomorrow more united than it was today," he added.

