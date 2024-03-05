Panama: Ricardo Martinelli is Disqualified as a Candidate

Former president Martinelli has received a conviction for money laundering resulting in over 10 years of prison.

On Monday, the Electoral Tribunal of Panama (TE) disqualified former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) as a candidate for the presidential elections to be held on May 5th.

He will also not be able to run as a legislator. This occurred because Martinelli had previously received a conviction for money laundering resulting in over 10 years of prison.

TE President Alfredo Junca stated that the decision was made after over ten hours of deliberation and in compliance with the Panamanian constitution and electoral code.

In place of Martinelli, politician Jose Raul Mulino will occupy the slot for the Achieving Goals and Alliance parties as a presidential candidate without a vice president on the ballot.

In the legislative lists, Alejandro Perez will occupy Martinelli's slot as the "principal candidate for legislator without a substitute."

The Electoral Tribunal also ordered the removal of all campaign propaganda in which Martinelli appears as a candidate for the presidency and as a candidate for national legislator.

The two sons of former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli were sentenced to three years in prison on Friday for their role in a bribery scheme involving the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht https://t.co/kQIcWHCJM6 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 20, 2022

Previously, electoral authorities received a copy of the judicial ruling in the 'New Business' case, in which Martinelli was sentenced to over 10 years in prison and a fine of US$19.2 million for money laundering related to the irregular purchase of Editorial Panama America (EPASA) with public funds.

The sentence became final on February 2nd, and Martinelli sought asylum in the Nicaraguan embassy on February 7th, claiming political persecution to avoid participating in the elections with his "Achieving Goals" party.

Nicaragua granted him asylum. Panama, however, has denied Martinelli a safe conduct and expressed concern about his attempt to influence local politics from the Nicaraguan embassy.

While Martinelli has been acquitted twice in a telephone espionage case known as 'Pinchazos', he and his sons still face trial for money laundering related to bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The former Panamanian president is also being investigated in Spain for corruption due to bribes paid by the construction company FCC and for spying on a woman in Mallorca.

