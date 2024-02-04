El Salvador Holds Presidential And Legislative Elections

El Salvador celebrates presidential and legislative elections this Sunday amid the controversial candidacy of the president, Nayib Bukele, for a second term deemed unconstitutional.

In an electoral process that will be carried out under a state of emergency, more than 6 million Salvadorans are called to vote from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time and elect the president and the 60 members of the National Assembly.

In addition to Nayib Bukele, Manuel Flores (FMLN), Joel Sánchez (Arena), Luis Parada ( Nuestro Tiempo), José Renderos (Fuerza Solidaria) and Mariana Murillo (Fraternidad Patriota Salvadoreña) are presenting themselves to compete for the presidential seat.

In order to participate in the electoral process, voters must present their current Unique Identity Document (DUI) at the voting center and to find out where they should vote, they must enter the official website of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador.

According to the TSE, 1,595 voting centers will be enabled, which will operate in educational institutions made available by the Ministry of Education through an agreement with the electoral entity.

Preparations for this Sunday's elections began last Thursday with the installation of shelves, ballot boxes, pedestrian crossings for voters with physical disabilities and older adults, as well as the respective signage to locate voters where they should go to cast their vote. . .



Faced with criticism about irregularities during the electoral ban, the president of the TSE stated that the institution has worked to guarantee clean and transparent elections, with all the guarantees so that the population can exercise their right to vote.

The TSE indicated that the preliminary results will be announced two hours after the closing of the voting centers.