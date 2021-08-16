UNSG Calls for Protection of Human Lives in Afghanistan

On Monday, UN Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres called for efforts to uphold human rights in Afghanistan and prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorist organizations.
RELATED:
UN Security Council To Hold a Session on Afghanistan on Monday
"The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep concern about what lies ahead. All of us have seen the images in real-time, chaos, unrest, uncertainty, and fear", Guterres said.
The UNSG noted that the international community must speak with one voice to uphold human rights in Afghanistan and use all available instruments.
Guterres also emphasized that the international community must unite to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations.
"I appeal to the Security Council — and the international community as a whole — to stand together, to work together and act together — and use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to guarantee that basic human rights will be respected," the Secretary-General added.
"Regardless of who holds power, these two fundamental principles — in which our world has such a deep and abiding interest — must be upheld," Guterres continued.
¨The United Nations is committed to supporting Afghans. We continue to have staff and offices in areas that have come under Taliban control. I´m relieved to report that in large measure, our personnel and premises have been respected,¨ Guterres stressed.