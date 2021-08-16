UNSG Calls for Protection of Human Lives in Afghanistan

The UN Secretary-General noted that the international community must speak with one voice to uphold human rights in Afghanistan and also use all available instruments to that effect.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres called for efforts to uphold human rights in Afghanistan and prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorist organizations.

"The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep concern about what lies ahead. All of us have seen the images in real-time, chaos, unrest, uncertainty, and fear", Guterres said.

The UNSG noted that the international community must speak with one voice to uphold human rights in Afghanistan and use all available instruments.

Statement by UN #humanrights experts on #Afghanistan calling for swift global action to protect #humanrights & prevent civilian slaughter



We cannot stand idly by as the lives of the Afghan people are treated with contempthttps://t.co/AgJ4rAEjq3@bbclysedoucet @BBCYaldaHakim pic.twitter.com/wgNURoIlLc — @UNSRCulture (@UNSRCulture) August 16, 2021

Guterres also emphasized that the international community must unite to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations.

"I appeal to the Security Council — and the international community as a whole — to stand together, to work together and act together — and use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to guarantee that basic human rights will be respected," the Secretary-General added.

Statement by UN #humanrights experts on #Afghanistan calling for swift global action to protect #humanrights & prevent civilian slaughter



We cannot stand idly by as the lives of the Afghan people are treated with contempthttps://t.co/AgJ4rAEjq3@bbclysedoucet @BBCYaldaHakim pic.twitter.com/wgNURoIlLc — @UNSRCulture (@UNSRCulture) August 16, 2021

"Regardless of who holds power, these two fundamental principles — in which our world has such a deep and abiding interest — must be upheld," Guterres continued.

¨The United Nations is committed to supporting Afghans. We continue to have staff and offices in areas that have come under Taliban control. I´m relieved to report that in large measure, our personnel and premises have been respected,¨ Guterres stressed.