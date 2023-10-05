Police Repress Defenders of Democracy in Guatemala

Despite acts of intimidation, social organizations will continue to protest until the resignation of Attorney General Porras is achieved.

On Wednesday night, social leaders and Indigenous people from Guatemala denounced several acts of repression by the police against citizens defending democracy in Guatemala and demanding the resignation of the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras.

The protesters, who were engaged in a peaceful demonstration outside the Attorney General's office, were attacked by masked men armed with sticks and machetes who sought to forcefully evict them.

Meanwhile, riot police attempted to enter various areas in the Totonicapan department, which prompted residents to mobilize in defense of the right to social protest.

Once the incidents in Totonicapan became known, the Indigenous authorities of 48 cantons called on the population to remain calm and not to fall into any provocation.

#Guatemala Protests: '#URGENT

From CODECA we repudiate any attempt of repression by the criminal State of Guatemala against fellow protesters.

�� The resistance of the people is historic & our dignity is unbreakable. Let's resist.' #Indigenous #HumanRights #Democracy https://t.co/nd67duFeVt — Roberto Jones (@rjstrikers) October 5, 2023

Human rights defenders also reported police repression in the Quetzal Port area in the Escuintla department, where riot police and truck drivers assaulted people protesting.

The citizens were protesting against the coup attempt that Guatemalan elites are trying to carry out to prevent the inauguration of President-elect Bernardo Arevalo in January 2024.

Alida Vicente, the authority of the Indigenous Municipality of Poqomam in Palin Escuintla, reported that the Escuintla Commissioner ordered the use of violence to evict citizens, some of whom were injured due to police actions.

Despite acts of repression and intimidation, progressive organizations have stated that they will continue to protest in the streets until the resignation of Porras is achieved.