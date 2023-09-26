Guatemala: the Government Transition Process Remains Suspended

President-elect Arevalo denounced that the Prosecutor's Office is leading an attempted coup to prevent him from taking office in 2024.

The transition process between the administration chaired by Alejandro Giammattei and the elected president Bernardo Arevalo remains suspended while the current Guatemalan authorities analyze the proposal sent by their successors.

Arevalo's communications team stated that the transition process has not been resumed because "a response from the current Government is still awaited" regarding a new methodology that the president-elect presented on September 21.

For its part, the Giammattei administration assured that they are "analyzing the president-elect's proposal" and there is still no response.

The transition process began on September 5, under the supervision of the Organization of American States (OAS). However, Arevalo decided to suspend it on Sept. 12, due to judicial intervention led by the Prosecutor's Office.

In Guatemala, the historic victory of Bernardo Arévalo has unleashed the wrath of the country's conservative elite. The coming months will prove crucial as Arévalo and progressive forces struggle to guarantee a peaceful democratic transition.

His decision occurred after Prosecutor Consuelo Porras ordered the search of one of the headquarters of the electoral court and the removal of boxes with votes from the first round, which was held on June 25.

The president-elect for the period 2024-2028 denounced that the Prosecutor's Office is leading an attempted "coup d'état" to prevent him from taking office on January 14.

Last week, Arevalo took action before the Supreme Court of Justice to try to reverse the judicial attacks against the electoral process.

Arevalo, 64, won the presidency on August 20 with his party, the SEED Movement, by obtaining 2.5 million votes. He will become the first progressive president of this Central American country in the last 70 years.