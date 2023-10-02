Guatemalan Indigenous Peoples Demand Resignation of Prosecutor

On Sept. 1, President-elect Arevalo accused Attorney General Porras of attempting a coup to prevent his inauguration in January.

On Monday, Guatemalan Indigenous communities initiated an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras due to her attempts to interfere in the results of the presidential elections.

The protest was organized last week by the 48 Cantons from the province of Totonicapan and was supported by dozens of civil and social organizations.

According to Guatemalan authorities, 17 roads have been blocked by Indigenous communities, including the northern entrance to Guatemala City.

Indigenous leaders also call for the resignation of Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche and Judge Fredy Orellana, whom they accuse of attempting to manipulate the election results.

"We declare an indefinite national strike and call on all citizens and organizations in the country to join the protest," stated the 48 Cantons of Totonicapan.

At the Attorney General's office, a group of 200 Indigenous leaders are staging a demonstration, demanding an end to the judicialization of the electoral process, as they believe it "threatens democracy."

The march comes three days after the Attorney General's Office, for the fourth time, raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and seized boxes of votes, despite local and international organizations accusing the Attorney General's Office of manipulating the law.

On Sept. 1, President-elect Bernardo Arevalo accused Porras, Curruchiche, and Orellana of attempting a coup to prevent his inauguration as president in January.

Indigenous leaders assert that government officials are undermining democracy in Guatemala. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the United States government announced sanctions against those who "undermine" democracy in the Central American nation.

"We are taking active measures to impose visa restrictions on individuals who continue to undermine Guatemala's democracy," U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said.