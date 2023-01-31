Police Brutality in US Violates Human Rights, Says Cuban FM

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Tuesday said that law enforcement brutality is one of the most serious and systematic violations of human rights in the United States.

On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister pointed out that it is also alarming the more than 1,000 people who die every year in the United States due to police firearms.

Rodriguez gave as an example of disrespect to the most elementary human rights, the deaths of the African-American George Floyd, in May 2020, and recently of Tyre Nichols, both examples of racism and violence by some police officers, according to the U.S. media.