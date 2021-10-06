Pfizer Vaccine Efficacy Declines to 47% 6 Months After 2nd Dose

The efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine declined from 88% to 47% 6 months after administration of the second dose, according to a study conducted by Pfizer and Kaiser Permanente and published Monday in The Lancet.

As part of their research, the specialists analyzed the electronic data of more than 3.4 million people, which were received between December 14, 2020 and August 8, 2021.

In detail, the specialists noted that the efficacy of the drug against the Delta variant was 93% during the first month after vaccination and dropped to 53% 4 months later. At the same time, the efficacy against other coronavirus strains was 97% during the first month and decreased to 67% 4 and 5 months later.

However, the efficacy of the drug against hospitalizations did not show the same negative trend and was over 90% for at least 6 months.

"The reduction in vaccine efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 infections over time is likely due to waning immunity over time, rather than the Delta variant, which escapes vaccine protection," reads the text published in The Lancet.