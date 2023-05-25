Series of Earthquakes Hit Panama-Colombia Border

"...several follow-up quakes measuring less than 4 have been reported..."

On evening Wednesday, May 24th, at approximately 10:05 pm local time, an earthquake struck the Gulf of Darien near the border of Panama and Colombia and a second followed. Tremors felt across both countries.

As reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a first earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Gulf of Darien near the border of Panama and Colombia and Nine minutes after a second measuring 4.9 followed on the same location.

The USGS has said that the epicenter of the first earthquake was around 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the coast of Panama's eastern town of Puerto Obaldia; both earthquakes struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

According to the USGS reports, several follow-up quakes measuring less than 4 have been reported since.

Sinaproc, the National Civil Protection Agency of Panama have said that they are monitoring the situation and no damage has been reported so far; authorities from Medellín, Colombia also reported that the earthquake did not cause any damage. However, Social media users have provided accounts concerning the earthquake, stating the intense shaking on both sides of the border.

Authorities in Colombia and the U.S. have ruled out the possibility of a tsunami, with the U.S. Tsunami Warning System specifically stating that there was "no tsunami warning as of the moment."

As per the statements provided by Panama's authorities, the earthquake in question stands among the most intense seismic activities documented in the region in recent times.

In Panama, the most recent significant earthquake on record occurred in 1962, wherein a 7.4 magnitude earthquake registered on the Richter scale impacted the area.