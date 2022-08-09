Petro Confirms Work Is Underway To Reopen Border With Venezuela

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that work is already underway on normalizing relations with Venezuela, broken since 2015 when Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) governed.

"Before the possession, the normalization of relations is being worked on, which is a process that involves the opening of the border (...) at the moment the foreign minister has made contacts with the other government to process the opening of the border," he said.

Regarding rumors of a possible visit of Nicolás Maduro to Colombia, President Petro said "no."

Regarding the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, of the order to re-establish military relations with Colombia, Petro confirmed that diplomatic dialogues must be resumed on different fronts.

"Commercial, cultural, social, family and even military relations must be re-established. These are commissions that already existed; now we have to rebuild them so that the whole process can be set in motion", he confirmed.

The Colombian president said that once the fundamental issues are overcome, a review of the company Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos, which was in the hands of the opposition and Juan Guaidó, thanks to the Government of Iván Duque (2018 -2022), could begin.

"With the most important thing overcome, there are more complex issues, for example, Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos, which is where fertilizers were made, is an affected company almost bankrupt that we have to see technically how it can be restarted and we have to see the legal form, we have to see the system of sanctions that is still in force, etcetera, then let's say, that is not so easy," he said.

Gustavo Petro, of the leftist coalition Pacto Histórico, obtained 11,281,9002 million votes or 50.44 percent, defeating the former mayor of Bucaramanga (north) Rodolfo Hernández. The latter had 10,580,399 million votes and a percentage of 47.31 percent.