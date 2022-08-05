Peru's Vice President to Attend Inauguration in Colombia

On Friday, it was announced that the Peruvian Vice President would attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Gustavo Petro.

Dina Boluarte, the Peruvian Vice President, will travel to Colombia on behalf of President Pedro Castillo to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Gustavo Petro.

President Petro was denied the authorization to leave the country by Congress, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Peruvian head of state told his counterpart Ivan Duque and the president-elect via Twitter that he won't be able to participate in the ceremony scheduled for August 7.

In light of this inconvenience, the President decided that Vice President Boluarte would represent him. At the time, Mr. Castillo said that Congress's decision was not according to the very high value placed by Peru on its relationship with Colombia.

Desde el Ejecutivo siempre hemos respetado la independencia de los poderes del Estado. Lamento que, de forma inusual y prepotente, el @congresoperu me impida asistir a un acto protocolar internacional. Este hecho mella los lazos democráticos con la hermana República de Colombia. — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) August 5, 2022

From the Executive we have always respected the independence of the powers of the state. I regret that, unusually and arrogantly, the Congress of Peru prevents me from attending an international protocol act. This fact undermines the democratic ties with the sister Republic of Colombia.

President Castillo assured the other side that despite the, unfortunately, decision made by Congress, both countries will continue working along and prioritizing the sustainable development of our peoples.