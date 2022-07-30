Petro Aspires to Resume Peace Process with ELN in Cuba

The leader of Pacto Histórico emphasised that it will be up to the Cuban government to decide "if it wants to remain as host".

The president-elect of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, said Friday that he aspires to resume peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Cuba after having had contact with the island's diplomatic staff in the country.

In this regard, Petro assured that he had met with the Cuban ambassador in Colombia, Javier Caamaño, and meanwhile, he pointed out that it will be the Antillean government who "will say if it wants to remain as host".

In this sense, the leader of Pacto Histórico expressed that "there is already a place that was used by Colombia in the Santos government in Havana, Cuba did not do so well because they turned it into an excuse for a diplomatic offensive against that country".

Gustavo Petro reiniciaría diálogo con ELN en La Habana si Cuba acepta: @PartidoPSUV Foto: Internet El presidente electo de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, afirmó este viernes haber hablado con el embajador… https://t.co/EQrQAc7gpk @TARECKPSUV @NICOLASMADURO #Noticias #LuisLópez #PSUV pic.twitter.com/HyLpijcBwr — Luis López (@LuisLopezPSUV) July 30, 2022

Similarly, the president-elect pointed out that the role of guarantor assumed at the time by the Norwegian government could be opened up to other nations that have expressed their interest in supporting the peace negotiations.

Accordingly, Petro stressed that "Spain has expressed its willingness to help the Colombian peace process, and now the Republic of Chile, and undoubtedly all of Latin America".

On this basis, he specified that "achieving success in substantially reducing violence in Colombia, which is increasingly complex today, is also an American success, in the sense that our violence is no longer exclusively national".

According to the Colombian leader, this is largely due to the fact that "drug trafficking has also become multinational, more powerful than before, with more capacity for destabilisation than before, with more geographical areas of control than before, with more deaths than before on both sides than before".

The peace negotiations held in 2016 in Havana crystallised with the signing between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces - People's Army (FARC) of the Agreement for the Definitive Termination of the Conflict.