Peruvian PM Heads High-level Anti-Corruption Commission Meeting

On Thursday, the Peruvian Prime Minister headed the 40th session of the High-Level Anti-Corruption Commission (CAN).

Anibal Torres, Peruvian Prime Minister, chaired Thursday the 40th session of the High-Level Anti-Corruption Commission (CAN).

During the meeting was carried out an analysis on the 2019-2022 period. During that term, the chairmanship of the commission was led by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM).

The meeting celebrated in the Government Palace in Lima held the elections for a new head for the 2022-2024 period, which resulted fell by Jose Avila, who chairs the National Justice Board.

The participants in the summit expressed their commitments to redoubling efforts to fight corruption and responding that way to the demands of citizens.

Premier Aníbal Torres lideró una reunión sobre la masificación del gas natural, donde se revisó la problemática y las acciones que desarrollan diversos sectores para que llegue a más hogares del país, en el marco de la Comisión Multisectorial establecida en la R.S. 108-2021-PCM. pic.twitter.com/B5pImVzYlo — Consejo de Ministros (@pcmperu) May 5, 2022

Premier Aníbal Torres led a meeting on the massification of natural gas, where the problem and the actions carried out by various sectors were reviewed so that it reaches more homes in the country, within the framework of the Multisectoral Commission established in RS 108-2021-PCM.

The main objective of CAN is to present a project of short, medium, and long-term policies aimed at preventing and combating corruption in Peru.

The CAN is a commission that articulates and coordinates public, private, and civil society institutions.

It is composed of the Chair of Congress of the Republic, Chair of the Judiciary, Prime Minister (President of the Council of Ministers), Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Chair of the Constitutional Court, Attorney General, Chair of the National Assembly of Regional Governments, Chair of the Association of Municipalities of Peru, Executive-Secretary of the National Agreement, Chair of the National Justice Board.