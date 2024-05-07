UNICEF One Two Children Ecuador Are Abused

"This campaign has already been launched at the regional level because Latin America and the Caribbean is the most violent region of the world outside of countries at war".

A UNICEF study reported that one in two children under the age of five has been physically or psychologically abused in Ecuador. The research was carried out in the wake of the 'Stop Violence' campaign to call for the identification of child abuse situations in the country.

"This campaign has already been launched at the regional level because Latin America and the Caribbean is the most violent region of the world outside of countries at war," said the representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Ecuador, Luz Ángela Melo.

As a color data, UNICEF in Ecuador highlighted the 700% increase in homicides against minors between 2019 and 2023 in Ecuador.

In total, last year there were 770 homicides against children and adolescents, and there was also an increase in murders against children from 0 to 4 years (248) and adolescents from 15 to 19 (468), according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior.

[COMMUNICATION] Children or adolescents who suffer violence are more likely to experience other types of violence throughout their lives or to act violently in the future. We must stop normalizing violence. The time has come to act.

UNICEF also reported that violence does not occur in isolation, but is a "circle" in which situations of vulnerability reproduce, limiting access to education, social services or health.

Regarding physical and psychological violence as a form of discipline in homes, Melo pointed out that a "change of behavior" is necessary, because as the campaign says, "violence is always violence. Let nothing and no one justify it".

To facilitate this change, Guerra concluded that "it is important that parents and educators have positive equation tools".