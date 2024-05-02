Ecuador: Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine to Be Applied

The Ministry will coordinate with the Ministry of Education to administer the doses in educational establishments, and during this period it is estimated that 595,000 minors will be vaccinated throughout the country.

On Thursday, Ecuador will intensify the vaccination against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in 14-year-old girls and for the first time will immunize nine-year-old boys.

The decision is part of a campaign that will run until 30 June, according to information from the Ministry of Public Health here.

According to the health agency, the aim of this campaign is to vaccinate girls who, because of the pandemic or for other reasons, were unable to receive the injectables at the appropriate age (14 years).

The Ministry will coordinate with the Ministry of Education to administer the doses in educational establishments, and during this period it is estimated that 595,000 minors will be vaccinated throughout the country.

The tweet reads, "Today the Vaccination of the Americas program was launched, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health of Ecuador, we are carrying out the immunization of our boys and girls with the HPV vaccine."

The vaccine against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is "fundamental for the elimination of cervical cancer", explained doctor Bernardo Vega, who carries out research in this area, to the digital portal Primicias.

The specialist indicated that this pathology affects more than 1,600 Ecuadorian women every year, and two die every day as a result, nationally.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the vaccine can be administered from the age of nine and is recommended for all people up to the age of 26.